NWA Fishing Report

BEAVER LAKE

Striped bass fishing is good on the south half of the lake.

Mike Whitehouse at Hickory Creek Marina said stripers are biting brood minnows or shad. Lots of stripers from 20 to 40 pounds have been caught. The War Eagle arm has been particularly good.

An occasional walleye can be caught while striper fishing.

Crappie fishing is good one day, slow the next. Minnows or jigs are working. Fish 10 to 20 feet deep around brush. Spider rigging with minnows is another way to catch crappie.

James Whittle at Hook, Line and Sinker in Rogers said black bass are biting Alabama rigs, jerk baits or jig and pigs. Stripers are biting brood minnows south of the Arkansas 12 bridge.

Crappie are biting minnows or jigs eight to 10 feet deep.

LAKE FAYETTEVILLE

Angela Perea at the lake office said black bass are biting plastic worms and Ned rigs.

Catfish are biting well along the dam with liver, shad or stink bait. Crappie fishing is slow.

LAKE SEQUOYAH

Mike Carver at the lake bait shop said channel catfish are biting well on the downstream end of the lake. Fish from the old bridge to the dam with liver, nightcrawlers or stink bait. Lots of 10 pound catfish have been caught.

Crappie are biting minnows 18 feet deep by the old bridge.

BELLA VISTA

Hook, Line and Sinker in Bella Vista reports trout at Lake Brittany are biting Power Bait and small spoons.

SWEPCO LAKE

Kenny Stroud in Siloam Springs said black bass fishing is good. All types of soft-plastic baits are working. Wake baits are also effective.

SILOAM SPRINGS LAKE

Stroud recommends fishing for crappie with minnows five to 10 feet around brush.

ILLINOIS RIVER

Stroud recommends fishing for black bass with jerk baits or jig and pigs.

EASTERN OKLAHOMA

Stroud recommends fishing for crappie with minnows or jigs. Try jerk baits or Alabama rigs for black bass.

TABLE ROCK LAKE

Focused Fishing guide service said black bass are biting eight to 15 feet deep on jig and pigs, plas- tic worms Ned rigs and tube baits. Fish along rock and gravel points.

Schools of bass are staging over tree tops 30 to 50 feet deep in the middle and lower end of the lake. Use jigging spoons or ice fishing jigs.

— Compiled by Flip Putthoff