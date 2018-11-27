NWA outdoor briefs

Program to discuss study

Beaver Watershed Alliance will host a program from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday regarding a study of Fayetteville's storm-water management to reduce flooding and improve water quality.

The program is at the Westside Wastewater Treatment Plant, 5 Broyles St. in Fayetteville. Alan Pugh, staff engineer and floodplain administrator for the city, will present the program. The alliance will provide a free lunch.

To register, contact the alliance, 479-750-8007, info@beaverwatershedalliance.org.

Dinner to thank volunteers

Illinois River Watershed Partnership will hold an appreciation dinner from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday at the partnership learning center, 221 S. Main St. in Cave Springs. The dinner will recognize volunteers and sponsors.

To register or for more information contact stephanie@irwp.org or call 479-215-6623.

Trails close temporarily

Most trails at Hobbs State Park-Conservation Area will be closed Saturday through Wednesday for the park's limited permit modern gun deer season.

Ozark Plateau and Historic Van Winkle trails near the visitor center will be open. Hobbs is Arkansas' largest state park and the only one that allows hunting.

Alliance offers trees

Property owners in the Beaver Lake Watershed have until Saturday to order free bare-root seedling trees from the Beaver Watershed Alliance to plant on their land.

A requirement is to allow a representative from the alliance to visit the property at no charge to advise the property owner where to plant the trees and how to care for them. Trees will arrive in March.

For details contact the alliance 479-750-8007 or info@beaverwatershedalliance.org.

Ranch hosts trail run

The Flint and Steel Trail Run is set for 9 a.m. on Saturday at New Life Ranch south of Colcord, Okla.

The event offers 5-, 10-, and 25-kilometer runs along trails at the 1,000-acre ranch. Entry fees are $25 for the 5K, $50 for the 10K and $75 for the 25K.

Profits go to a scholarship fund that pays for youths from five states to attend summer camp at the ranch. To register visit newliferanch.com.

Catch, release trout

Roaring River State Park near Cassville, Mo. is open for catch and release trout fishing with flies.

Fishing is allowed from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m Friday through Monday from the second Friday in November through the second Monday in February. Only flies may be used. A hair jig similar to a crappie jig is considered a fly at Roaring River. All trout caught must be immediately released.

Anglers must carry a Missouri fishing license and annual trout permit. Daily tags are not sold during catch and release season.

Naturalists taking applications

Northwest Arkansas Master Naturalists are accepting applications for new members.

Benton County classes start Jan. 19. Carroll County classes start Jan. 21. Washington and Madison county classes start Jan. 26. Most classes are on alternating Saturdays. Carroll County classes are planned for Monday evenings with field work on Sunday afternoons.

Cost is $135 for training, plus $30 annual dues. Cost is $80 for an additional family member if materials are shared.

For information email christie@trwl.net or visit wordpress.arkansasmasternaturalists.org.

Series sets tournaments

Beaver Lake Elite Series bass circuit will hold seven regular season tournaments and a two-day championship in 2019. Anglers fish solo in the tournaments.

Dates are pending approval by the Army Corps of Engineers. Dates are March 9, April, 6, May 11, June 22, July 13, Aug. 17 and Sept. 14. The championship is Oct. 26-27.

Sports on 11/27/2018