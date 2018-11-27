100 years ago

Nov. 27, 1918

HOT SPRINGS -- Hot Springs will undergo a change of name to "Hot Springs National Park" if plans made tonight at a banquet given by the Business Men's League at the Arlington are supported by the legislature...The idea is to differentiate Hot Springs from the various other Hot Springs in several states and to make the National Park addition to the name apply to all the city and not merely to the government reservation. As far as the city outside the reservation is concerned, action will have to be taken by the legislature before the name can be changed. For the reservation, however, appropriations in the future will be for the Hot Spring National Park.

50 years ago

Nov. 27, 1968

CUMMINS PRISON FARM -- Authorities said Otto H. Kooken, 22, a Cummins Prison Farm inmate, escaped Tuesday, stole a pickup truck, a car, robbed a store and led State Police on a high-speed chase before he was recaptured on U.S. Highway 65 between Tillar (Drew County) and Dumas. Prison officials said Kooken escaped on foot while tending a herd of cattle at the Farm. E.R. Walker, chief security officer at the Prison, said Kooken went to Gould where he stole a pickup truck and robbed Roebuck Grocery Store...Walker said Kooken ditched the truck at Dumas and stole a car. Kooken was captured after a chase by State Police...that reached speeds of 100 miles an hour.

25 years ago

Nov. 27, 1993

• In a Little Rock neighborhood rumored to be infested with 19 crack houses and streets marred by drive-by shootings, sits a newly built, 25-room mansion at 823 S. Park St. valued at $1.2 million. The building is the new Dorcas House, graced with a marble-floored entryway, magnificent chandeliers and a sweeping staircase leading to the upper wing. "They tell me we're in one of the worst neighborhoods in town," director Wilma DeFoggi said with a confident grin. "But that means there are women and children hurting in this neighborhood. That's why we're here."

10 years ago

Nov. 27, 2008

• Little Rock police arrested a suspect in the brutal slaying of Little Rock news anchor Anne Pressly late Wednesday, about an hour after the police chief named a suspect in her death. Little Rock Police Chief Stuart Thomas told reporters at a 10 p.m. press conference that detectives had obtained a warrant charging 28-year-old Curtis Lavelle Vance with capital murder in Pressly's slaying. By 11:30 p.m., officers, acting on a tip, arrested Vance at a house near 24th and Cross streets in Little Rock, police spokesman Lt. Terry Hastings said. Vance was being questioned by detectives early this morning.

