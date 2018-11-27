Red Wolves head to bowl in Arizona

Arkansas State University is headed to the Arizona Bowl.

The school announced Tuesday it will be the Sun Belt Conference’s representative in the NOVA Home Loans Arizona Bowl at 12:15 p.m. Central on Dec. 29 at the University of Arizona Stadium in Tucson, Ariz.

The Red Wolves (8-4, 5-3 Sun Belt Conference) will face a representative from the Mountain West Conference in ASU’s first appearance in the Arizona Bowl.

Arkansas State will make its eighth consecutive bowl appearance in Tucson, the Arizona Bowl’s home for the past three years.

“This is another excellent opportunity for our guys to experience a great bowl setting against a strong opponent,” ASU Athletic Director Terry Mohajir said in a news release.