School blocks Chick-fil-A as dining option, cites values

by The Associated Press | Today at 8:59 a.m. 6comments
LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP, N.J. — Students at a private university in New Jersey can eat more chicken as long as it's not Chick-fil-A.

Rider University removed the restaurant from a survey asking students what restaurants they would like on campus, "based on the company's record widely perceived to be in opposition to the LGBTQ community." The fast-food chain was included in previous surveys.

Chick-fil-A has supported Christian values. Its corporate purpose is "To glorify God by being a faithful steward of all that is entrusted to us."

Chick-fil-A says it has "no policy of discrimination against any group."

Rider says it understands some may view the decision as a "form of exclusion." But the school says it wanted to be "faithful to our values of inclusion."

The university plans to hold a campus forum on the issue.

  • RobertBolt
    November 27, 2018 at 9:45 a.m.

    I also walked away from Hobby Lobby and Wal-Mart.

  • hogfan2012
    November 27, 2018 at 9:47 a.m.

    Why aren't the liberals/snowflakes commenting on this discrimination/exclusion issue? Liberals just don't get that things work two ways.....
  • 23cal
    November 27, 2018 at 10:03 a.m.

    Hogfan 2012: Snowflakes is a word used by psychopaths in an attempt to discredit the notion of empathy.
    *
    About "Why aren't the liberals/snowflakes commenting on this discrimination/exclusion issue?" As a liberal, I'll be glad to comment on this "issue". If this were a PUBLIC college, I would have a problem with this decision without a student referendum. However, it isn't a PUBLIC college. . It is a PRIVATE college, and as such, it has every right enforce its goals of inclusiveness by not welcoming a business with a blatant anti-inclusive history. Assuming you were a supporter of anti-gay discrimination by a county official in issuing marriage licenses and gay marriage in general, I do think there is a lot of hypocrisy in you bringing this question up at all.
    *
    About "Chick-fil-A has supported Christian values. Its corporate purpose is "To glorify God by being a faithful steward of all that is entrusted to us." Chick-fil-A's charitable endeavor, the S. Truett Cathy-operated WinShape Foundation, has donated millions of dollars to political organizations seen by LGBT activists as hostile to LGBT rights. As of April 2018, Chick Fil-A reportedly continues to donate to anti-LGBT groups.
    *
    The Chick-fil-A same-sex marriage controversy was focused on the American fast food restaurant Chick-fil-A following a series of public comments made in June 2012 by chief operating officer Dan T. Cathy opposing same-sex marriage.
  • Bullgod1984
    November 27, 2018 at 10:19 a.m.

    23 call. Good to see you recognize the difference between private and public institutions. So a private business should be able to exclude based on their goals. Says Baker should be able to refuse to bake a cake for a gay wedding if it went against their Christian beliefs
  • Delta123
    November 27, 2018 at 10:20 a.m.

    Because hatred, discrimination and hostility towards Christians is, in fact, acceptable (if not encouraged) in the Left Wing dogma. Don't know why this is a surprise to anyone.

  • Packman
    November 27, 2018 at 10:49 a.m.

    Hey robertbolt - I feel you, bro. I walked away from Dick's Sporting Goods, Starbucks, and Progressive Insurance.
    .
    It's a private university and they can do as they please. Chick-fil-A will stick to its corporate culture and smile all the way to the bank.
    .
    Under the heading of "You Just Can't Make This Sh*t Up", Rider libs say they are faithful to their values of "inclusion" while excluding Chick-fil-A. Alas, the gbltquiaWTF community just will not tolerate intolerance. Bless their hearts.
