'SpongeBob' creator Stephen Hillenburg dies at 57

by The Associated Press | Today at 12:41 p.m. 0comments
story.lead_photo.caption FILE - In this Jan. 31, 2015 file photo, SpongeBob SquarePants creator Stephen Hillenburg attends the world premiere of 'The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out Of Water' in New York. Hillenburg died Monday, Nov. 26, 2018 of ALS. He was 57. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)

LOS ANGELES — SpongeBob SquarePants creator Stephen Hillenburg has died at age 57.

Nickelodeon says Hillenburg died Monday of Lou Gehrig's disease, also known as ALS.

Hillenburg conceived, wrote, produced and directed the animated series that began in 1999 and went on to spawn hundreds of episodes, movies and a Broadway show.

