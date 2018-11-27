State Sports Briefs

FOOTBALL

UA duo to play in Shrine Game

University of Arkansas seniors Brian Wallace and Armon Watts have accepted invitations to participate in the 94th East-West Shrine Game on Jan. 19 in St. Petersburg, Fla.

It marks back-to-back years Arkansas has been represented in the longest-running college all-star football game in the nation.

Wallace, an offensive lineman, started 33 of the 35 games he played in, including each of the last 19 at right tackle. He appeared in 1,998 offensive snaps over his four years, with a career-high 756 in 2018. Wallace allowed 10 sacks, giving up three in each of the past two seasons.

Watts, a defensive lineman and starter in 11 of 12 games this season, racked up 49 tackles, including 8.5 for loss, as well as a team-high 7 sacks and 3 forced fumbles. It was the most sacks by a Razorback since 2015.

VOLLEYBALL

ASU, UCA, UALR set for invitational

Arkansas State University, the University of Central Arkansas and the University of Arkansas at Little Rock will compete in the National Invitational Volleyball Championship.

In Thursday's opening-round games, Arkansas State (19-13) will face Tulane (25-8) after UALR (19-12) and California Baptist (19-10) square off at 5 p.m. at Tulane University in New Orleans. UCA (26-6) is set to face Wichita State (13-17) at 4:30 p.m. at the University of North Texas in Denton.

Second-round games are set for Friday.

Hardin named to regional team

Harding University's Zoe Hardin was named to the American Volleyball Coaches Association All-Central Region team for the second consecutive season.

Hardin, an honorable mention selection last year, was selected to the first team after leading the Lady Bisons to Great American Conference regular-season and tournament championships.

Hardin, who was named the GAC Player of the Year, led the conference in blocks (1.40 per set) and ranked fourth in the league in hitting percentage (.331) and fifth in kills (3.31 per set).

MEN'S BASKETBALL

Long scores 28 in Harding loss

JV Long scored a career-high 28 points and had 6 rebounds for Harding University in a 90-74 loss to Christian Brothers on Monday in Memphis.

Long's 28 points were the most by a Harding player since Stefan Andelkovic scored 29 against Southeastern Oklahoma on Feb. 23, 2017.

Colin Hale added 13 points for the Bisons (2-3). Joe Laravie scored 28 points to lead Christian Brothers (4-1).

OBU's Martin gets weekly GAC honor

Ouachita Baptist University senior guard Mahlon Martin of Little Rock earned Great American Conference Player of the Week honors after averaging 21.5 points per game over the weekend.

Martin had a 15-point, 6-assist effort against the University of Arkansas at Fort Smith on Friday. The next day, he scored a career-high 28 points to go with 6 assists against Midwestern State.

Martin is the first OBU player to garner player of the week honors in men's basketball since Tirrell Brown did so in week 12 of the 2015-2016 season.

Ex-McClellan player honored

Blackburn College junior guard Karson Hayes, a former player at Little Rock McClellan, was named the St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Player of the Week.

Hayes scored 23 points in leading Blackburn to an 81-77 road victory at Elmhurst College. Hayes was 6 of 11 from the field, including 5 of 7 from three-point range. Hayes also grabbed 6 rebounds and had 2 steals while going 6 of 6 at the foul line.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services

Sports on 11/27/2018