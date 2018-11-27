Teen identified as victim found fatally shot at Little Rock apartment

An 18-year-old Little Rock man has been identified as the victim who was found fatally shot in an apartment on Monday evening.

Authorities said Mark Riller died after suffering multiple gunshot wounds.

Officers responded shortly after 6:30 p.m. to Eastview Terrace Apartments at 1225 Geyer St. after receiving reports of a shooting. Riller was found inside an apartment and later pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said investigators were working to find witnesses as the investigation continued.

No information about the shooter or the motive is yet known.

Riller's body was taken to the state Crime Lab for an autopsy.

The first homicide of the year was at Eastview Terrace Apartments on Jan. 8, making this the second homicide at the apartments this year.