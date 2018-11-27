Trump stumps in Mississippi runoff

President Donald Trump walks with Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith, R-Miss., at Tupelo Regional Airport in Mississippi on Monday ahead of a rally for Hyde-Smith, who is competing in a runoff election against Democrat Mike Espy.

TUPELO, Miss. -- President Donald Trump was in Mississippi on Monday to campaign for GOP Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith and try to keep her seat in Republican hands.

Trump was appearing at two rallies to help Hyde-Smith finish the final two years of the term started by Republican Thad Cochran, who resigned in April over health concerns. Hyde-Smith is in a runoff today against Democrat Mike Espy, a former congressman and agriculture secretary under President Bill Clinton.

Speaking of Hyde-Smith at a rally in Tupelo, Trump said, "She votes for us and she votes for 'Make America Great Again.'"

Trump called Hyde-Smith "a truly incredible leader and tireless champion" for Mississippi.

"She stood up to the Democrat smear machine," Trump said, praising her for voting to confirm Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court.

U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., also attended the rally and noted the Supreme Court's newest justice, saying a vote for Hyde-Smith is a vote for more judges like Kavanaugh.

"If you like Kavanaugh, there's more coming," Graham said.

Hyde-Smith told the Tupelo crowd that she supported less government and less regulation. She said she'll back law enforcement and the military and defend the Second Amendment right to bear arms "every single day."

She has made the Trump rallies a highlight of her runoff campaign against Espy, even using both her opening and closing statements of the only debate of the runoff campaign to promote Monday's presidential rallies, citing the online address to get tickets.

The president, in turn, has thanked her on Twitter for voting for "our Agenda in the Senate 100% of the time."

But the election has been dominated by racial issues after a photo emerged of Hyde-Smith wearing a replica hat of a Confederate soldier, and after a video emerged of her praising a cattle rancher by saying she'd be "on the front row" of a public hanging if he invited her.

Before he left the White House, Trump said Hyde-Smith "apologized and she misspoke." He said "she felt very badly, she certainly didn't mean that."

Espy would be the first black man to represent the state in the Senate since Reconstruction.

Mississippi has a history of racially motivated lynchings and violence against people who sought voting rights for black citizens. About 38 percent of the state's residents are black. Espy is trying to boost their turnout and pick up support from white voters who are uneasy with Trump or the stories about Hyde-Smith.

Authorities discovered seven nooses and six handwritten signs on Mississippi Capitol grounds Monday morning. It was not immediately known who put them there.

The signs referred to the state's history of lynchings and the Senate race, according to photos the state Department of Public Safety posted to social media. One sign said Mississippi needs a senator "who respects the lives of lynch victims."

Tuesday's runoff is the last U.S. Senate race to be decided in 2018 and will determine whether Republicans increase their Senate majority.

"If we win tomorrow, we'll be at 53-47, which is substantially more than we had," Trump said. He said of Espy, "Oh, he's far left, he's out there. How does he fit in in Mississippi?"

During a last-minute campaign stop in suburban Ridgeland on Monday, Espy said he was running his own race and wouldn't be thrown off by Trump's appearance. He has emphasized that he's a moderate seeking the votes of everyone and willing to work across party lines. On Monday, he noted that he had crossed the "party chasm" to endorse the re-election of Republican Gov. Haley Barbour in Mississippi in 2007.

"Mississippi first means I value Mississippi over everything else -- over party, over persons, over everybody. I am an independent person and I will be an independent senator," he said.

Democrats also have used some star power. Former Vice President Joe Biden endorsed Espy, and three Democrats who could run for president in 2020 -- Sens. Kamala Harris of California and Cory Booker of New Jersey and former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick -- have been to Mississippi to campaign for the former congressman who served as agriculture secretary in 1993 and 1994 under Democratic President Bill Clinton.

For Espy, turnout is key. He must close the gap in a state where Trump received 58 percent of the vote in 2016. Mississippi hasn't elected a Democrat to the U.S. Senate since 1982.

"I know I can't win only with black votes," Espy said Monday. "That's never been where we are. We've got to get votes from everybody. I tell everyone. I need Republicans, I need independents, I need those who have never voted before to come out tomorrow and vote for me."

Hyde-Smith has apologized to "anyone that was offended" by the hanging comment, saying she meant no ill will. She and her campaign have refused to discuss the photo with the Confederate hat.

Information for this article was contributed by Emily Wagster Pettus, Jeff Amy and staff members of The Associated Press.

