Two people found dead from gunshot wounds in northeast Arkansas

Two people were found dead from apparent gunshot wounds Tuesday morning in northeast Arkansas, authorities said.

Officers with the Jonesboro Police Department responded around 9 a.m. to the area of Jessup Drive and North Church Street in reference to a possible homicide and then found two people who appeared to have been fatally shot, according to a news release.

Waterworth said the building where the two people were found is a combination business and residence.

“Investigators are still processing the scene and the investigation is ongoing, more information will be released as it becomes available,” Waterworth said. “At this time there is no reason to believe a suspect is at large.”