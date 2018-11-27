Wrong-way, head-on crash on I-30 in Arkansas kills 1, injures 2, police say

A 60-year-old man was killed and two other people were hurt in a wrong-way collision on Interstate 30 in Arkansas on Monday night, authorities said.

It happened shortly before 8:15 p.m. in Rockport in Hot Spring County, according to an Arkansas State Police report.

Police said James V. Ball of Deer Park, Texas, was driving a 2004 Chevrolet pickup east in the westbound lane when it collided head-on with a westbound 2016 Honda CRV.

Ball died at the scene.

The driver and a passenger in the CRV were listed as being hurt, though the report didn't indicate the severity of their injuries.

The report didn't detail what may have led to the pickup driving the wrong direction on the highway. Conditions at the time were said to be clear and dry.

At least 445 people have died in traffic crashes in Arkansas so far this year, according to preliminary figures.