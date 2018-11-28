20 injured in mass shooting at Little Rock club allege negligence in suit

Tasheara Slocum, third from right, speaks about being shot during the July 1, 2017, mass shooting at Power Ultra Lounge in Little Rock. Slocum is among 20 defendants named Wednesday in a lawsuit against the club’s manager and the owner of the building where the shooting occurred. - Photo by Clara Turnage

Twenty people who were injured in the mass shooting at Power Ultra Lounge in July 2017 filed a lawsuit Wednesday alleging negligence on the part of the club's manager and the owner of the building that housed the business.

Tyrone Jackson and Tasheara Slocum, two of 20 people named in the lawsuit filed in Pulaski County Circuit Court, said Wednesday that they believe the club and building owners could have done more to prevent and protect those injured during a July 1 concert at Power Ultra Lounge.

Ricky Hampton, who goes by the name Finese2Tymes, was performing during the gunfire that resulted in 25 people shot and three people injured while trying to escape. Attorneys for Jackson and Slocum said the 20 plaintiffs include people who were shot, some who were trampled and some who suffered psychological trauma.

The lawsuit names Herman Ray Lewis, manager of Power Ultra Lounge at the time of the shooting, 6th and Center LLC, which owns the building where the shooting occurred, and the business itself as liable for the physical and emotional trauma patrons experienced. Power Ultra Lounge has since been evicted from the building.

New Jersey's Law Office of Conrad J. Benedetto and Michigan's Excolo Law PLLC joined the North Little Rock-based Green & Gillispie law firm in the suit.

Wednesday's suit is the third allegation of negligence filed since the incident, including a suit from the Green & Gillispie firm that was dropped in October of last year. The plaintiff in that case, Patrick Hardy, who was shot and jumped from a second-story window to escape the violence, is named in the Wednesday lawsuit.