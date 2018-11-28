Body recovery risks infecting islanders

NEW DELHI -- A rights group that works to protect tribal people has urged Indian authorities to abandon efforts to recover the body of an American who was killed by inhabitants of an island where outsiders are effectively forbidden by Indian law.

The group, Survival International, said the islanders could be exposed to deadly diseases if rescuers set foot on North Sentinel Island, where John Allen Chau was killed earlier this month. Chau traveled to the island by paying fishermen to smuggle him. The fishermen told authorities they saw the Sentinelese bury Chau's body on the beach.

Notes that Chau left behind say he wanted to bring Christianity to the islanders. Indian officials have traveled repeatedly in recent days near the remote island but have not set foot on it.

Survival International's director, Stephen Corry, said in a statement Monday that any efforts to recover the body would be "incredibly dangerous" for both Indian officials and the Sentinelese, who face being wiped out if any outside diseases are introduced.

He said the body of Chau "should be left alone, as should be the Sentinelese."

Russia scolded for ban on gay rallies

PARIS -- The European Court of Human Rights issued a fresh rebuke to the Kremlin on Tuesday, ruling that Russia's continued ban on rallies in support of gay and transgender people is discriminatory and represents a violation of human rights.

Judges at the court based in the eastern French city of Strasbourg called on Moscow to introduce "systemic measures" to remedy the breaches to the European Convention of Human Rights that the Russian Federation became a signatory to in 1996.

The current case was brought by seven Russian activists over the period of 2009-2014 who were concerned by the impact of the ban. Russian authorities have been putting obstacles on such rallies for years, and systematically turning down permit requests for events to promote gay and transgender rights.

The court said Russia's blocking of those public events couldn't be justified by any concern about public disorder and "had clearly been motivated by the authorities' disapproval of the theme of the demonstrations."

Malaysia deports 4 for proselytizing

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia -- Four Finnish tourists will be deported and barred from returning to Malaysia after they were detained for distributing Christian materials on a resort island in the Muslim-majority country, police said Tuesday.

The two women and two men, aged between 27 and 60, were arrested Nov. 20 at their hotel in northern Langkawi island after police received several complaints that they were handing out Christian materials in public places. Police also seized 47 pens with Bible verses and 336 notebooks containing texts from the Bible.

Langkawi Police Chief Mohamad Iqbal Ibrahim said the four, including a married couple, are now in the custody of the immigration department after a decision by public prosecutors to deport them. He said they will also be blacklisted and the Christian material seized will be destroyed.

The attorney general's office will send a letter to Finland's Embassy to express displeasure over their conduct, he added.

Proselytizing of Muslims, who comprise nearly two-thirds of Malaysia's 31 million people, by members of other religions is forbidden in Malaysia, although Muslims are allowed to proselytize people with different beliefs. Muslims are also not legally permitted to change religion.

