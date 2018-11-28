Arkansas man guilty of rape, sexual abuse of 10-year-old girl

A judge found a Siloam Springs man guilty Tuesday of rape and sex abuse involving a 10-year-old girl.

Joseph Samuel Young, 23, was found guilty during a bench trial before Judge Mark Lindsay in Washington County Circuit Court.

Young was sentenced to 25 years at the Arkansas Department of Correction on the rape charge and 20 years on the sexual abuse charge. The terms will run concurrently.

Police and prosecutors said the crimes happened in June.

A mental exam in April found Young suffered from several learning disorders, but he was found to be fit to proceed.