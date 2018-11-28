Arkansas women's hoops adds 2nd commitment for 2020 class

Arkansas coach Mike Neighbors applauds his players as a timeout is called in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Mississippi State in Starkville, Miss., Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018. Mississippi State won 111-69. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Arkansas women's basketball coach Mike Neighbors has landed the Razorbacks' second commitment for the 2020 class with the addition of Oklahoma guard Rylee Langerma.

Langerman, 5-9 of Christian Heritage in Del City chose the Razorback over Abilene Christian, Lipscomb and Oral Roberts.

She averaged 10.7 points, 5.6 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 3.4 steals as a sophomore to to lead the Crusaders to a 29-0 record and the Class 2A state title.

Center Destinee McGhee, 6-2, of Madison Academy in Alabama pledge to Arkansas recently.