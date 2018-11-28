UNCORKED: Wine bargains are plentiful during busy holiday season

It's that time of year when we get caught in the frenzy of holiday shopping.

As we search out the best deals for stocking-stuffers, toys and computers, don't forget to seek out savings on your holiday wine buying, too.

The deals are ongoing. Wine shops generally start running specials as early as the day after Thanksgiving and continue throughout December. Don't put off shopping until the day before Christmas — because many of the quantities retailers have allotted for holiday discounts will sell out quickly.

Buying tip No. 1 Buy by the case and not the bottle. This is possibly the most important buying tip. Buying in bulk will always save you money. Many retailers offer savings from 10 percent to 20 percent off. If the idea of so many duplicate bottles bothers you, keep in mind many retailers offer a discount on mixed assorted bottles and not only one brand or style allowing you many bottles for a diverse range of occasions.

Stock up for gifts. I always have several bottles on standby to give as last-minute gifts — neighbors, colleagues and even the mailman. Not to mention birthdays, engagements and other gift-giving occasions. I also buy wine gift bags in advance to have ready at any given moment. This way I'm always prepared when someone brings an unexpected gift.

Shop around to find the best deals. Prices can vary significantly between stores. And don't forget about "Wine Day" savings. These days, usually a designated day of the week, vary by retailer and are ideal if you're looking to buy only a couple of bottles. These discounts can be from 10 percent to 20 percent off depending on the store.

Lorri Hambuchen is a member of London's Institute of Wines and Spirits. Contact her at the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, P.O. Box 2221, Little Rock, Ark. 72203, or email:

