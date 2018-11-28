FRONT BURNER: Cheese, beans and flavorful herbs combine for a satisfying meatless supper

There isn't much to say about this bean recipe, other than it comes together in a flash and is rich and satisfying.

So satisfying. The combination of creamy beans flavored with garlic and tomatoes and then topped with cheese and baked until bubbly is immensely satisfying.

I paired it with garlic bread and a salad for an easy meatless meal.

It makes an excellent supper for those nights when you just don't know what to cook.

White beans' versatility means you could use just about any herbs you like here. Instead of adding basil and garlic with the tomato paste, consider adding a sprig of rosemary or fresh thyme or even a bay leaf — just be sure to remove and discard before serving — while you warm the olive oil.

Cheesy White Bean Skillet

3 tablespoons olive oil

3 large cloves garlic, peeled and thinly sliced

3 tablespoons tomato paste

¼ to ½ teaspoon dried basil

¼ to ½ teaspoon dried oregano

2 (15-ounce) cans white beans such as cannellini, drained and rinsed

½ cup boiling-hot water

Salt and ground black pepper

6 ounces coarsely grated part-skim milk mozzarella cheese

Fresh parsley, optional garnish

Heat oven to 475 degrees.

In a large oven safe skillet (I used a 10-inch cast-iron skillet), heat the oil over medium heat. Add the sliced garlic and fry 1 minute or until golden brown. Stir in the tomato paste and cook, stirring, for 30 seconds. Stir in the basil and oregano, then the beans, boiling-hot water and a generous pinch of salt and pepper. Stir well to combine and cook 1 to 2 minutes. Sprinkle cheese over top and transfer skillet to oven for 5 to 10 minutes or until cheese is melted and golden brown. Serve immediately garnished with parsley.

Makes about 4 servings.

Recipe adapted from Ali Slage via The New York Times

