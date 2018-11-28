Marriage Licenses

Joseph Cromer, 44, and Kristin Moore, 32, both of Cabot.

Christopher Miller, 32, and Stephanie Van, 33, both of Cabot.

Jason Jackson, 30, and Jessica Armstrong, 31, both of Little Rock.

Andreddi McDaniels, 28, of Monticello, and Terrell Rogers, 41, of Warren.

Larry Walker, 54, and Crystal Washington, 26, both of Little Rock.

Allyson Lowery, 33, of White Hall, and Charles Oliver, 35, of Jacksonville.

Dianna Godinez, 23, of North Little Rock, and Heriberto Sanchez, 27, of Maumelle.

Amrit Singh, 30, and Luis Barboza Sanchez, 28, both of Little Rock.

Chamese Bradshaw, 33, of North Little Rock, and Antonio Riggins, 36, of Pine Bluff.

Hannah Sawyer, 37, of North Little Rock, and Brice Evans, 46, of Little Rock.

Kadeasha Smith, 24, and Trevor Bailey, 28, both of North Little Rock.

Melvin Lopez, 30, and Leonor Gonzalez, 37, both of Little Rock.

Antonio Blake, 25, and Carley Wear, 25, both of North Little Rock.

Ja Lee, 25, and Pahnna Xiong, 25, both of Cabot.

Michael Barre, 32, and Melissa Levy, 28, both of Conway.

Divorces

FILED

18-4395 Melinda Thompson v. Roy Thompson.

18-4396 Mark Oswald v. Erin Oswald.

18-4402 William Jones v. Jessica Warrick Jones.

18-4403 Nicole Hershberger v. Gage Hershberger.

18-4407 Vickie Aday v. Mark Aday.

18-4408 Rotunda Holliday-Childs v. Dewayne Childs.

18-4409 Katina Degraftenreed v. Reginald B. Degraftenreed Sr.

GRANTED

17-1108 Shakita Cotton v. James C. Cotton III.

17-3399 Sarah Clark v. Grant Hurst.

18-258 Carlos Augusto Rodriguez v. Yesica Salinas Cardona.

18-1014 Guillermina Peral v. Juan Perez Ramirez.

18-1744 Timothy Howard v. Vickie Howard.

18-2606 Stephanie Cook v. Jerry Cook.

18-3320 Tiffanye Bowers v. Marquis Bowers.

18-3949 Kiana Stanley v. Alton Stanley.

18-3975 Cynthia Moore v. Gary Moore.

18-3991 Mary Fultz v. Jheren Moore.

