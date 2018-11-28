Decomposed human remains found along interstate in Arkansas ID'd as missing man

Decomposed human remains found along Interstate 540 earlier this month have been identified as a man who went missing more than two months earlier.

Arkansas State Police spokesman Bill Sadler said in a statement the remains, which were found by a litter crew on Nov. 2, are those of 57-year-old Jimmy Lanier of Westville, Okla.

Lanier, who was identified through DNA analysis, was the subject of a Silver Alert issued in Oklahoma on Aug. 17.

The manner and cause of death is unclear "due to the advance stages of decomposition," Sadler wrote.