Decomposed human remains found along interstate in Arkansas ID'd as missing man

by Gavin Lesnick | Today at 3:16 p.m. 0comments

Decomposed human remains found along Interstate 540 earlier this month have been identified as a man who went missing more than two months earlier.

Arkansas State Police spokesman Bill Sadler said in a statement the remains, which were found by a litter crew on Nov. 2, are those of 57-year-old Jimmy Lanier of Westville, Okla.

Lanier, who was identified through DNA analysis, was the subject of a Silver Alert issued in Oklahoma on Aug. 17.

The manner and cause of death is unclear "due to the advance stages of decomposition," Sadler wrote.

