• Reita Reith, an Indianapolis fire battalion chief, said an unidentified man who saw an SUV slide from an icy bridge into a retention pond swam out to pull a 4-year-old to safety as the child's mother and two older sisters climbed onto the submerged vehicle's roof until help arrived.

• Jason Evans, a fire-rescue spokesman in Dallas, said three firefighters are being treated for injuries that were not considered life-threatening after being pulled to safety when a floor collapsed as they fought a four-alarm fire inside a burning apartment building.

• Mark Gordon, police chief at Oakland University in Rochester, Mich., asked about a plan to distribute hockey pucks to faculty and students, said that pucks can be conveniently carried in briefcases or backpacks as a weapon to be thrown at an active shooter.

• Alenka Ermenc, 55, a major general in the Slovenia military, is the first woman to be named chief of the general staff of the NATO country's armed forces, which includes 7,500 active and reserve soldiers.

• Zerineia Carmichael of Goldsboro, N.C., who asked for a "Carolina Panthers" lottery game ticket, decided to keep the "777" lottery scratch-off a clerk handed her by mistake and won $277,777, part of which she said she'll use to buy a new car.

• Christian Toro, a former New York City high school math teacher, and his twin brother, Tyler, both 28, pleaded guilty in federal court to stockpiling explosive materials and paying students to dismantle fireworks to help them make bombs, prosecutors said.

• Greg Frederick, 28, was charged with illegally possessing venomous snakes after Jackson County, Ga., sheriff's deputies, during a drug investigation, discovered a cobra and two Gaboon vipers being kept in a cage next to a baby's crib in Frederick's home.

• Kenneth Crumpton, 36, of Yulee, Fla., accused of stabbing a woman with a fork over an undercooked potato, was charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, telling police that he threw the fork at her and it "glanced off her head."

• Patrick McGovern, a police officer in Ossining, N.Y., called to the scene of a burning shed, first removed several nearby propane tanks and then was shown on body camera video scrambling to catch a nervous chicken before carrying it to safety and telling the owner, "I got your chicken."

