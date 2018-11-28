Arkansas man killed in collision with 18-wheeler, police say

An Arkansas man was killed after his car collided with a tractor-trailer in Searcy County on Tuesday, authorities said.

The crash occurred shortly after 1:45 p.m on U.S. 65 north of St. Joe, according to an Arkansas State Police report.

Authorities said Malcolm Boultbee, a 65-year-old resident of Marble Falls, was driving a 2017 Nissan Altima north when his car crossed the centerline and struck the front of a tractor-trailer.

Boultbee suffered fatal injuries. The report does not list anyone else as being hurt.

Conditions were described as clear and dry at the time of the wreck.

At least 446 people have died on Arkansas roads this year, according to preliminary reports.