2 arrested in North Little Rock after police find stolen gun in dog food bag, marijuana, authorities say

A man and woman were arrested Tuesday in North Little Rock after police discovered over a pound of marijuana in an attic and a stolen gun stashed in a dog food bag, authorities said.

Officers arrived at a home in the 1100 block of West 36th Street to assist in a parole search for 27-year-old resident Deshon Martin, a police report stated.

Police seized a digital scale, a large plastic baggie containing more than a pound of marijuana discovered in the attic and a handgun found in a dog food bag, the report said. The gun had been reported stolen in England.

Police also reported seizing over $5,000 in cash from the residence.

Authorities said they arrested Martin, as well as his wife, 33-year-old Kazetta Taylor, shortly after 3 p.m.

Both Martin and Taylor were being held at Pulaski County jail on Wednesday morning with no bond set, according to an online roster.

Each faces charges including simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, theft by receiving, maintaining a drug premise near a drug-free zone and possession of drug paraphernalia.