Man wounded in shooting in LR

A 24-year-old Little Rock man walked into his uncle's bedroom Monday bleeding from a gunshot wound in his chest and told his uncle to call 911, a police report said.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 7200 block of West 43rd Street on Monday, where they found Rahim Williams on the living room floor of a residence bleeding from a gunshot wound, the report said.

Williams' uncle told police that he had been in a back bedroom when he heard gunshots and then his nephew walked down the hallway to say he'd been shot. Williams was alert and conscious when officers began performing first aid on him, and he said he knew the man who shot him only as "B," according to the report.

Williams was taken to UAMS for treatment and was in serious but stable condition, according to the report. Officers listed a gray 2019 Dodge Charger as the suspect's vehicle.

Police: Motorist rammed into car

A police officer saw a Little Rock man ram a vehicle head-on into the car of the man's pregnant girlfriend Sunday while she and five children were inside near Baseline Road, a police report said.

After ramming into the woman's car, David Gutierrez, 31, led police on a chase for several miles -- sometimes exceeding 80 mph, before Gutierrez was arrested near South Heights Road, according to the report. Officers said Gutierrez was intoxicated, drove recklessly and resisted arrest.

No one was injured in the crash, and officers arrested Gutierrez on charges of fleeing, resisting arrest, first-degree criminal mischief, five counts of endangering the welfare of a child and six counts of aggravated assault on a family or household member, an arrest report said.

Gutierrez was in the Pulaski County jail with no bail set as of Tuesday evening.

3 kids left in cold car; mother in jail

A Little Rock woman's three children were left in a vehicle in below-freezing temperatures Tuesday after the woman got into a fight at a Kroger store, according to an arrest report.

Whitney Harris, 33, left her three children -- ages 9, 6 and 3 -- at a friend's apartment while she went to the grocery store, the report said. Harris then got into a fight at the store. Her children were "ultimately left in a vehicle in below freezing temperatures when located by officers," the report said, without elaborating on how they came to be in the vehicle.

The report does not indicate how long the children were in the vehicle.

Harris was in the Pulaski County jail with no bail set as of Tuesday evening.

Metro on 11/28/2018