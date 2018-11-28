Museum to honor '41 attack survivor

North Little Rock's Arkansas Inland Maritime Museum will honor Harold Mainer, a Pearl Harbor survivor, at 1 p.m. Dec. 7 at The River House in conjunction with its annual Pearl Harbor Day observance.

The River House is located along the riverfront at South Olive Street and the Arkansas River Trail, between the museum and the Interstate 30 river bridge.

Mainer, from Fort Smith, served on the USS Helena with the Hoga tugboat at Pearl Harbor, Dec. 7, 1941, and later was on the USS Munsee that was alongside the Razorback submarine for the Japanese surrender in Tokyo Bay on Sept. 2, 1945, according to a biography included in a news release.

The museum is home to both the Hoga tug and the Razorback submarine. The museum will also offer walk-through tours after the ceremony until 3 p.m.

Mainer, 97, is a native of Paris, which is in Logan County in west Arkansas. He is the son of a coal miner, according to the biography. He joined the Navy on Oct. 20, 1940, and received an honorable discharge from the Navy on Jan. 17, 1947.