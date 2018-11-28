Hunt to join venture on freight-tracking

J.B. Hunt on Tuesday announced a plan to work with a Chicago-based company that has created software that allows customers to track freight shipments handled by multiple carriers.

Collaboration between the company, project44, and Lowell-based freight and logistics firm J.B. Hunt, is meant to give customers a single application to view shipment information. A Tuesday news release said the pact will increase efficiencies and save money for customers, and eliminate "the need for multiple carrier data integrations."

"By integrating project44 technology within J.B. Hunt 360, customers can view and manage multi-carrier freight from a single platform, helping them streamline operations and meet their supply chain goals," Shelley Simpson, executive vice president and chief commercial officer of J.B. Hunt, said in a news release.

Established in 2014, project44 tracks transportation data from more than 175,000 carriers worldwide for shippers and logistics firms, and offers coverage for all electronic logging devices and data-sharing devices on the market.

-- Nathan Owens

Gas prices in state dip to average $2.28

Gasoline prices in Arkansas fell to an average of $2.28 a gallon Tuesday, down from $2.58 a gallon a month ago, according to travel club AAA.

For the week, the national gas price average has fallen 7 cents to $2.56 a gallon.

"Trends are indicating that the month of December may bring some of the cheapest gas prices of the year," said AAA spokesman Jeanette Casselano. "Currently, 19 states already have gas price averages less expensive than a year ago."

The price of west Texas light sweet crude, the U.S. benchmark, fell 0.1 percent to settle Tuesday at $51.56 a barrel in New York trading. Brent crude, the international standard, fell 0.4 percent to $60.21 a barrel in London.

-- Arkansas Democrat-Gazette

Arkansas Index sees 1.76 decline for day

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, dropped 1.76 to 415.19 Tuesday.

"The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones industrial average edged higher on Tuesday after White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said a meeting between President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart on Saturday was an opportunity to 'turn the page' on a trade war," said Chris Harkins, managing director with Raymond James & Associates in Little Rock.

Total volume for the index was 18 million shares.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.

Business on 11/28/2018