Police: Infant was unharmed in Arkansas home where 2 found dead in suspected murder-suicide

An infant was found unharmed at a northeast Arkansas home where a man and a woman were discovered fatally shot in a suspected murder-suicide Tuesday morning, authorities said.

The Jonesboro Police Department on Wednesday identified the two adults found dead as 50-year-old Johnny Cook and 39-year-old Terry Hardcastle. Both lived at the home and were in a dating relationship, Sgt. Lyle Waterworth said.

He said investigators believe Cook first shot Hardcastle and then himself.

Waterworth said he couldn't confirm the two adults' relation to the infant. The child was turned over to a family member.

Officers were first called about 9 a.m. to the home near Jessup Drive and North Church Street "in reference to a possible homicide," Waterworth said in a statement.

The bodies were sent to the state Crime Laboratory.

"We will investigate all leads and follow the evidence to bring closure to this case," Waterworth said.