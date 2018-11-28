Rest key for Tiger in 2019

Tiger Woods played too much golf last year, according to an article by Golfweek's Dan Kilbridge.

He knows that now, and he's going to remember it as he looks to build a schedule in 2019.

Woods looked beyond exhausted by the time he got to Paris for the Ryder Cup, immediately after his Tour Championship victory at East Lake. His performance at Le Golf National reflected that.

"I was not physically prepared to play that much golf," Woods said.

Woods is in the Bahamas this week ahead of the Hero World Challenge, where he has a 12:05 p.m. tee time with Justin Thomas for Thursday's opening round.

He spent the past couple of weeks going hard in the gym and said his legs and core especially have gotten much stronger.

Woods is still going to be careful while picking his spots for this season, even more so with the bunched-up nature of the new schedule with the PGA Championship moving to May and Players Championship in March.

He doesn't know what the right balance is yet, but Tuesday at Albany Golf Course Woods said there's no way he can play seven tournaments in a nine-week stretch like he did to conclude last season.

"Only thing set in stone is I'm playing Genesis and the four majors," Woods said. "Other than that, we're still taking a look at it as far as, what is too much? We know seven of nine was too much. What can I handle going forward? I need to make sure I'm rested and ready to play. I have found through all of that, I've played all my good tournaments when I had time off and I felt rested. If I didn't feel rested I didn't play well. Maybe that's being a little bit older, but I just think it's important. Playing seven of nine last year was too much."

Not a good place

The Jacksonville Jaguars were supposed to be amazing. They came within an inch of representing the AFC in Super Bowl LII and most figured they'd be right there again in 2018.

They seemed to be primed for success. Jacksonville opened the season with three victories in four games while getting some sweet revenge against the New England Patriots.

Then disaster struck. The team's vaunted defense fell apart and quarterback Blake Bortles returned to being, well, Blake Bortles.

What started the Jaguars fall from grace? Rational fans may point to the front office doubling down on a quarterback who can't throw. But the more superstitious among them are probably looking at the NBC sitcom The Good Place, which, before this losing streak, had declared that the Jaguars were actually good.

Here's what Gen the Judge (played by Maya Rudolph) told Michael (Ted Danson) during the episode that aired Oct. 4, when the Jaguars were 3-1 ...

"Do you know how much weird stuff has happened because of your little experiment?," she asked. "England left Europe. That Hugh Jackman musical about P.T. Barnum? It made like $400 million. Also, the Jacksonville Jaguars are good now. ... I'm serious! They're going to make the playoffs. Blake Bortles is kind of OK, maybe, I don't know. It's being debated among experts. It's confusing. But whatever it is, it's your fault!"

Sports quiz

Who is the career passing leader for the Jacksonville Jaguars?

Sports answer

Mark Brunell with 25,698 yards. Blake Bortles is second with 17,500.

Photo by AP/JOHN LOCHER

Tiger Woods said his tournament schedule will have to diminish next season if he hopes to maintain his level of success. Seven tournaments in a nine-week stretch to end the 2018 season was too much, he said. “I was not physically prepared to play that much golf,” Woods said.

Sports on 11/28/2018