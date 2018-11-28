FOOTBALL

Traylor in mix at SFA

University of Arkansas associate head coach Jeff Traylor is reportedly in the mix for the vacant head coaching position at Stephen F. Austin, his alma mater.

The website footballscoop.com reported Tuesday that Traylor was a candidate for the post, along with Southern Miss wide receivers coach Scotty Walden, Texas A&M-Commerce Coach Colby Carthel and Austin Peay offensive line coach Joshua Eargle.

Traylor, who coaches the running backs for the Razorbacks, was a walk-on football player at Stephen F. Austin and earned his degree there in 1990.

Athletic department officials at Stephen F. Austin, an FCS school located in Nacogdoches, Texas, are seeking a replacement for Clint Conque, who resigned on Aug. 2 after a suspension resulted from an investigation into alleged violations of university policy. Conque had a 105-59 record as head coach at the University of Central Arkansas from 2000-2013.

Jeff Byrd served as the interim coach for the Lumberjacks since June 19.

-- Tom Murphy

WOMEN'S SOCCER

Three Razorbacks earn all-region honors

Haley VanFossen, Tori Cannata and Kayla McKeon of the University of Arkansas were members of the All-Southeast Region Team released Monday by the United Soccer Coaches.

VanFossen, a defender, was named first team, while Cannata and McKeon collected third-team accolades. VanFossen is the first Razorback to earn first-team honors in program history.

Cannata started 21 of 23 matches and scored a career-high 9 goals with two2 assists. She was named to the All-SEC second team.

McKeon tied Cannata with nine goals and added seven assists. For her career, McKeon has 22 goals.

In addition, Arkansas State University sophomore forward Sarah Sodoma was named to the third team. She led the Red Wolves with five goals on the season.

OBU, Harding players selected to all-region team

Bethany Sullivan of Harding University and Jaymee Dotson of Ouachita Baptist University were named to the United Soccer Coaches Division II All-Central Region third team.

Dotson, who was named freshman of the year in the Great American Conference, led the team in assists with five and was third in points with 11.

Sullivan is Harding's all-time leader in goals with 62. She had 11 on the season with a career-high six assists.

Hendrix Griffith earns regional honor

Hagan Griffith of Hendrix College was named to the United Soccer Coaches Division III all-region team.

Griffith had 15 goals and 7 assists in 18 matches. In three seasons, Griffith has scored 45 goals and 19 assists in 57 games.

MEN'S SOCCER

Harding freshman earns regional honor

Harding University freshman Jack Savage was named to the United Soccer Coaches All-Central Region Team on Tuesday. He was the only freshman to make the team.

Savage led the Great American Conference in goals (6) and assists (7). He was a member of the All-GAC first team.

VOLLEYBALL

Harding's Hardin named to All-America team

Zoe Hardin of Harding University earned honorable mention All-America honors Tuesday.

Hardin led the Great American Conference with 1.40 blocks per set and was Harding's leader in hitting percentage (.331), kills per set (3.31), points per set (4.39) and service aces (34).

Hardin finished her career ranked second all-time at Harding in hitting percentage (.329) and blocks (650), and eighth in kills (1,356).

