Storm system to bring chance of severe weather Friday, Saturday across Arkansas; damaging winds, tornadoes possible, forecasters say

A strong storm system will bring a chance of severe storms to Arkansas on Friday and early Saturday. - Photo by National Weather Service

Forecasters said a severe storm system moving into Arkansas on Friday evening may bring damaging winds, large hail and isolated tornadoes to the state.

According to the National Weather Service in North Little Rock, the eastward-moving system will hold a chance for severe storms Friday and into early Saturday. Much of Arkansas will face the possibility of severe weather, meteorologist Dylan Cooper said.

"This is going to be a fairly quick-moving system," Cooper noted.

Forecasters predict a maximum of one and a half to three inches of rainfall in central and northeast Arkansas as the weather system moves through the state, with the possibility of higher rainfall totals elsewhere.

Meteorologists are watching the system and will provide updates as more information becomes available, Cooper said.