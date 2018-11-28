Trojans add 3 for next year

The University of Arkansas at Little Rock men's basketball team announced it has signed three players for the 2019-20 season, including two junior-college transfers.

Admir Besovic, a 7-0 native of Bosnia-Herzegovina and current Sante Fe College center in Gainesville, Fla., and Ruot Monyyong, a 6-11 forward from Shelton State Community College in Tuscaloosa, Ala., will each have two years of eligibility remaining.

Jovan Stulic, a 6-6 guard from Seacrest Country Day High School in Naples, Fla., will have four years of eligibility and is a "bonafide, knock-down shooter," UALR Coach Darrell Walker said.

"I like the guys that we're signing," Walker said. "It gives us some more height and length, and it gives us a really, really legitimate shooter on our basketball team."

The Trojans do not have any seniors on their 2018-19 roster.

"All of our guys can come back next year, and we're adding three more quality guys to our team," Walker said. "Now we've got a lot of depth, and some length and some athletic ability."

Besovic is averaging 10 points and shooting 54.7 percent from the floor through his first eight games at Sante Fe College this season. He spent his freshman season at Montana and appeared in 18 games for the Grizzlies.

Monyyong has posted 21.2 points and 9.8 rebounds through his first six games at Shelton State. Monyyong, a Nashville, Tenn., native, played in 30 games as a freshman at Eastern Florida State and averaged 5.9 points and 5.1 rebounds.

"Ruot is very skilled," Walker said. "He is a solid shooter and can really run the floor. He's an excellent passer and is a very skilled shot blocker."

Stulic, a native of Prigrevica, Serbia, recorded 22.5 points and grabbed six rebounds as a junior at Seacrest Country Day. He shot 53.2 percent from the floor, 40.4 percent from three-point range and 86.9 percent from the free-throw line.

Through six games in 2018, the Trojans are shooting 34.1 percent from the three-point line. The hope is Stulic can help boost that number.

"He's a lefty and really can shoot the basketball," Walker said. "He has unbelievable range and right now would be one of the best shooters on our team."

