Uganda is pressed to probe ’16 attack on kingdom that left more than 100 dead

KAMPALA, Uganda — The United States and others are urging Ugandan authorities to fully investigate a military attack on a tribal king’s palace two years ago that killed over 100 civilians and was widely condemned.

At least 15 children were among the victims of the November 2016 assault targeting a kingdom known as Rwenzururu, whose leader for years has been politically opposed to Uganda’s longtime President Yoweri Museveni, according to Human Rights Watch.

The killings followed clashes between police and followers of the tribal king, who later was arrested and charged along with hundreds of supporters. Many remain in detention.

The U.S. and European Union are demanding justice for victims of the attack whose perpetrators in the police and the military have never been punished.

“How much longer will they wait?” the U.S. statement tweeted Tuesday said. The EU urged a transparent investigation.

Uganda insists the attack targeted armed militiamen and that the matter is before the criminal justice system. No arrests of military actors have been announced, and the operation’s commander, Maj. Gen. Peter Elwelu, was later promoted to become the commander of Uganda’s land forces.