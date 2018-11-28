UNDER THE RADAR : Des Arc's Chuck Crawford

Each Wednesday, we feature an in-state prospect who could be flying under the radar of college coaches. This week's UTR prospect is Des Arc’s Chuck Crawford.

Class: 2019

Position: Offensive line

Size: 6-5, 295

Weight room: 325 bench press, 550 squat, power clean 300

College interest: OBU and several others

Coach Drake Widener:

“He pulls for us a lot at the guard position. He can really move in space. He’s one of those guys he’s been overlooked a lot. I’m not sure why, but I think when he gets to college, he’ll be a guy that by his second or third year he’ll be really, really good. He’s extremely physical. He works really hard in the weight room. He’s very strong.”

All State performer:

“There’s no reason somebody shouldn’t be going after this kid. He’s going to qualify. It’s just matter of somebody taking a chance on him. He’s got all the tools. His length, you just can’t coach that. I think he’s going to be a really good player for someone.”