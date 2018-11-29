Police: Arkansas man shot during attempted robbery released from hospital, arrested

An attempted robber who was shot and injured in a Hot Springs apartment was released from the hospital on Thursday and subsequently arrested, authorities said.

Darryl Lavell Williams, 24, of Hot Springs faces charges of aggravated residential burglary, criminal attempt to aggravated robbery, felon in possession of a firearm, and four counts of aggravated assault in connection to an incident that occurred earlier this week.

Officers arrived at an apartment in the 400 block of Alcorn Street on Sunday in response to a possible aggravated burglary call shortly before 9 a.m., according to a news release from the Hot Springs Police Department. A resident there told officers that an unknown person with a gun entered his apartment in an apparent robbery attempt, police said.

As the 24-year-old suspect entered the apartment, the resident shot him once, Cpl. Joey Williams, a spokesman for the city's Police Department, said. Officers provided first aid to the suspect until medical personnel arrived, the release states.

Williams was being held in the Garland County jail Thursday evening.