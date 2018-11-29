Bryant bucks trend, reaches goal

Buck James has the Bryant Hornets in the Class 7A state championship game in his third season at the Saline County school.

It's a game that eluded the Hornets in James' first two seasons, which ended in the semifinals with losses to North Little Rock and Bentonville.

"This is what every coach wants is to have a chance to practice and play in state championship games," James said. "All of the Thanksgiving stuff is great, but getting to this game is what it's all about.

"It's a lot better than picking up helmets and counting shoulder pads, that's for sure. For the kids and the coaches, this is the best week of football."

Bryant (10-2) will take on 7A-Central Conference rival and defending Class 7A state champion North Little Rock (12-0) at 6:30 p.m. Saturday in the Class 7A state title game at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock.

James, a Pine Bluff native who led Camden Fairview to a Class 5A state championship in 2012, was hired by Bryant in 2016 to take over for Paul Calley, who went to Benton Harmony Grove for two seasons and is now an assistant coach at Bauxite.

"You want something to happen within three to five years," James said. "This program, by no means, was in trouble. It was well-coached. They had discipline. They had a plan.

"All we did was try to capitalize on what they were already doing."

James and the Hornets capitalized. Bryant is 29-8 under James since 2016 and has two consecutive 10-victory seasons.

Senior running back Latavion Scott has played for just James at Bryant.

[HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Click here for more scores, recaps and photos]

"He brought a winning mentality to this program," Scott said.

The Hornets get their second chance at North Little Rock on Saturday.

In the teams' first meeting Oct. 26 in North Little Rock, the Hornets had a 21-0 first-quarter lead. But the Charging Wildcats came back to win 34-28 to clinch the 7A-Central championship, and the Hornets clinched the league's No. 2 seed with a victory over Conway on Nov. 2.

That loss to North Little Rock sticks with senior defensive tackle Kajuan Robinson.

"It hurt me a bunch," Robinson said. "I wanted to win that game so bad. This time, I think we've got it all down. It should be a good game."

Bryant has won three games in a row, including playoff victories over Fayetteville and Fort Smith Northside. Scott rushed for 144 yards and 2 touchdowns on 22 carries in the Hornets' 28-7 victory over Northside in the Class 7A semifinals Friday at Hornet Stadium.

James said the Hornets will need to play a complete game to knock off the Charging Wildcats, who have won 25 consecutive games and 36 of their past 37.

"We have to play well from start to finish," James said. "Playing well early didn't work. We've got to play four quarters."

Before James arrived at Bryant, the Hornets were a perennial playoff team under Calley but had never advanced past the Class 7A quarterfinals.

Three years later, not only has Bryant been in the semifinals all three years with James, it is in its first state championship game in school history.

"Our football team has given themselves a chance to do this," James said. "It's been coming for a long time. I feel like Bryant has been on the cusp of being a really, really good football program.

"These guys have bought in to what it takes in the summer and the offseason of being a championship-caliber football program. Those guys are doing the things that good football programs across the state are trying to do to get here."

Photo by Thomas Metthe

Bryant’s Latavion Scott rushed for 144 yards and 2 touchdowns in the Hornets’ semifinal victory over Fort Smith Northside on Friday.

Sports on 11/29/2018