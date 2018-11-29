Chavis informs UA of his return

FAYETTEVILLE -- University of Arkansas defensive coordinator John Chavis has exercised the option in his contract to extend his employment with the Razorbacks for the next two seasons, making him the first $1 million assistant coach on campus.

The move was expected, as Chavis talked the past few weeks of the season of continuing to build the defense and the program in the coming years. He said on Nov. 12, "I'm at Arkansas, and I think that's enough said. I plan on being here a while."

Chavis, 62, was required to inform UA Athletic Director Hunter Yurachek of the decision to trigger the extension in writing on or before Dec. 1, and he did that in a letter dated Nov. 21 that was obtained by the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette through a public-record request.

"I look forward to continuing my work with the University of Arkansas football program," Chavis wrote in the brief letter.

Chavis also said he would discuss the decision to remain on board with first-year Coach Chad Morris. The Razorbacks completed a 2-10 season, the most losses in school history, with Friday's 38-0 loss at Missouri.

Chavis was paid $995,000 this season, his first with the Razorbacks after 23 years as a coordinator in the SEC at Tennessee (1995-2008), LSU (2009-2014) and Texas A&M (2015-2017).

His salary will rise to $1.5 million in 2019, and $1.6 million in 2020, putting him closer in line with other coordinators in the SEC and nationally.

LSU's Dave Aranda, Auburn's Kevin Steele and Clemson's Brent Venables are set to make $2 million or more this season, according to a USA Today database.

Chavis makes $400,000 -- the line-item maximum allowed -- from the UA, and the rest of his compensation is paid by "a combination of non-taxpayer, self-generated UA funds generated by contracts with vendors of athletic apparel, shoes, and multimedia rights agreements," per his contract.

The Razorbacks rank No. 78 nationally in total defense, after allowing 413.2 yards per game. They are No. 71 against the run, allowing 167.8 yards per game; No. 89 in passing yards allowed (245.3); and No. 108 in scoring defense (34.8 points per game), a number that was hurt by poor special teams play early in the season and non-offensive touchdowns by opponents.

Arkansas is No. 59 with 2.17 sacks per game, and No. 86 with 16 turnovers gained.

The Razorbacks had a pair of premier defensive showings, holding Auburn to 225 total yards and shutting out Tulsa 23-0. However, they also gave up 639 yards to Alabama and 611 yards to Ole Miss in back-to-back games, two of the 10 worst Arkansas performances in yards allowed.

Morris rattled off a list of the defensive improvements late in the season, including the jump from No. 101 in total defense and No. 97 in rushing defense.

Perhaps the biggest defensive improvement came in third-down conversion percentage for opponents. Arkansas was No. 121 in that category a season ago, allowing conversions on 47.5 percent of third down. This year the Razorbacks were No. 60, allowing a 38.3 percent conversion rate.

