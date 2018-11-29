Child-support charge lands former boxer Taylor in jail

Olympic medalist and former boxing champion Jermain Taylor was arrested and booked into the Pulaski County jail on Wednesday, according to an inmate roster.

Taylor was booked shortly after 1 p.m. after being arrested on a charge of nonpayment of child support, said Lt. Cody Burk, spokesman for the Pulaski County sheriff's office. According to a memo from the Pulaski County circuit clerk, Taylor will be held until he pays $5,300 to the court registry.

Taylor has been arrested several times since August 2014, when he was charged with shooting his cousin. He later pleaded guilty to several felonies, including in that case and in another where he threatened a family by firing a gun during a Martin Luther King Jr. parade in Little Rock.

Most recently, the boxer was arrested Nov. 7 on three charges of petition for revocation, which indicated Taylor violated the terms of his bail or probation related to previous charges.

A judge ordered Taylor to undergo a mental evaluation at the State Hospital after prosecutors called Taylor's cognitive abilities and fitness for trial into question.

