Deputy wounded in White County

A White County sheriff's deputy was shot in the chest Wednesday while investigating a report of gunfire, a sheriff's office spokesman said.

Chief Deputy Phillip Miller said the unidentified deputy knocked on the door of the residence and was immediately shot at and struck in the chest. Miller said the deputy was wearing a bullet-resistant vest and was not seriously injured but was taken to Unity Health Hospital in Searcy to be checked out.

A suspect was arrested and taken to the sheriff's office, Miller said. No further details about the shooting were immediately available.

Metro on 11/29/2018