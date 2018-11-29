Disabled man who died in fire at Arkansas home ID'd

Gunner stands on the concrete by what is left of his home and whimpers while Texarkana Fire Department Capts. Jeff Tanner and Chad Honea investigate the cause of the fire that killed one person early Tuesday at 3308 Preston St. (Hunt Mercier/Texarkana Gazette)

A disabled man who died early Tuesday in a house fire in Texarkana has been identified as Allen Rankin, 62.

Firefighters were dispatched about 2:54 a.m. to 3308 Preston St., Fire Chief David Fletcher said.

Crews are still investigating the cause of the fire.

"We have theories about how it started, but the investigation will not be complete until after the autopsy," Fletcher said Wednesday.

Rankin's body was found in the front bedroom. His wife, a carrier for the Texarkana Gazette, was at work at the time of the fire.