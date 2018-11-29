Fishing hot spots

LAKE MAUMELLE Largemouth bass fishing is excellent at 10-15 feet and suspended off creek channels at 20-25 feet with crankbaits, spoons and swim jigs. Kentucky bass are biting off drops and brush at 10-15 feet. Crappie fishing is excellent suspended over brush at about 20-30 feet with jigs and minnows.

BULL SHOALS LAKE Largemouth bass are hitting topwater lures like Whopper Ploppers, spoons and squarebill crankbaits. Walleyes are biting spoons under schools of shad at 26-30 feet.

LAKE NORFORK Fishing is excellent for stripers, hybrids, largemouth bass and white bass. Crappie fishing is good over brush piles. Stripers are hitting at about 30 feet on shad, shiners and spoons, and also umbrella rigs with swimbaits from Fout Marina to Cranfield Island, Howard Cove past Blue Lady, and the Fout area. Stripers tend to congregate near and in the four corners area of 5A. The best way to catch them is with live shad or shiners on downlines about 2 feet off the bottom.

A map showing the location of Arkansas fishing spots.

