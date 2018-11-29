Hobbs deal for 3 years

— New Arkansas pitching coach Matt Hobbs will earn $220,000 in his first season, with rolling raises built into his multi-year employment agreement that was signed Tuesday.

Hobbs' salary will increase by $10,000 each year to $240,000 by the 2021 season, according to terms of his agreement that were released through an open records request Thursday. Hobbs has yet to sign a formal contract.

Hobbs' three-year deal includes a bonus worth one month's salary for winning an SEC championship, and stepping-stone bonuses for participation in the NCAA Tournament, up to a three months' bonus for winning a national championship.

Hobbs' initial salary is slightly less than the $230,400 his predecessor, Wes Johnson, was set to earn next year. Johnson received a $30,000 pay raise following the Razorbacks' national runner-up finish this season, but left Arkansas earlier this month to become pitching coach for the Minnesota Twins.

It is not known how much Hobbs was paid at Wake Forest, where he coached from 2015-18. Wake Forest is a private university and is not required to disclose financial records.

Wake Forest head coach Tom Walter received a new contract in 2017 and at the time told the Winston-Salem Journal the deal included enhanced benefits for his assistant coaches, including Hobbs.

“The only thing I will say is that part of it was that they sweeten the pot for our assistant coaches,’’ Walter said. “That was part of the agreement.’’

Other perks of Hobbs' deal include four tickets to all home sporting events for the Razorbacks, a membership to his choice of Fayetteville Athletic Club or Paradise Valley Athletic Club, a $500 monthly vehicle allowance and a $2,000 stipend for Nike Elite.

Arkansas agreed to pay moving expenses and up to 90 days of temporary housing for Hobbs and his family, so long as the expense did not exceed $22,000.