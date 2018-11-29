New election requested in Maine case

PORTLAND, Maine -- Republican U.S. Rep. Bruce Poliquin is asking a federal judge to order a new election if he declines to invalidate Maine's new voting system and declare Poliquin the winner.

District Judge Lance Walker declined to stop the ballot-counting process in which Democrat Jared Golden was declared the winner in the nation's first ranked-balloting in a congressional election.

But Poliquin's lawsuit, which asks the Donald Trump-appointed judge to declare the system unconstitutional, is still pending.

Poliquin's request for the judge to either declare him the winner or order a second election was made late Tuesday, a day after Poliquin formally requested a recount.

The voting system, approved in 2016, lets voters rank all candidates on the ballot. Last-place finishers are eliminated and votes reassigned if no candidate emerges as a majority winner in the first round.

In this case, additional tabulations were necessary because Poliquin and Golden both collected 46 percent of first-place votes, meaning neither candidate collected a majority of the vote.

Poliquin was ahead in the first round by a margin of about 2,000 votes, but Golden emerged victorious by about 3,500 votes after two trailing candidates were eliminated and their supporters' second-choices were reassigned in a computer-assisted process.

Panel overturns assisted-suicide ruling

LOS ANGELES -- A California appeals court overturned a lower-court ruling that found the state's assisted suicide law was unconstitutional.

A panel of the 4th District Court of Appeals said doctors who brought the case did not show they were harmed because they could choose not to help terminally ill patients die. By finding the doctors represented by The Life Legal Defense Foundation did not have legal standing, the court bypassed whether the law was unconstitutional.

The End of Life Option Act allows adults to obtain a prescription for life-ending drugs if a doctor finds they have six months or less to live.

Riverside County Superior Court Judge Daniel Ottolia declared the law unconstitutional in May because it was adopted during a special legislative session that was supposed to address improving the medical system and health of Californians.

Tuesday's ruling, written by Presiding Justice Manuel Ramirez, has no immediate effect on the current status of assisted suicide because the appeals court had reinstated the law during the appeal by the state attorney general.

However, it does set the stage for possible future legal action.

In 2017, the first full year assisted suicide was legal, 374 terminally ill people took drugs to end their lives, California health officials said. More than 575 people received aid-in-dying drugs last year, but not everyone used them.

Indiana affirms abortion-clinic rejection

INDIANAPOLIS -- A nonprofit group that wants to open an abortion clinic in South Bend was dealt a setback after a state administrative panel ruled that Indiana's Health Department acted properly in denying a license.

The 2-1 vote Wednesday reverses an administrative law judge's earlier finding in favor of Texas-based Whole Woman's Health Alliance.

The state government panel reached the decision in private and declined to immediately say what the reasoning was or how members voted.

Anti-abortion activists said the decision was a victory, while supporters of the planned clinic vowed to fight the decision in court.

The Indiana Department of Health previously determined the nonprofit failed to disclose necessary information on its application.

The proposed clinic would offer medication-induced abortions to women who are up to 10 weeks pregnant.

Suspect's 'fertilization' defense denied

LAWRENCE, Kan. -- A man accused of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl unsuccessfully argued that he should not be charged with taking advantage of a child because she was actually 16 under a Kansas law that says life begins at fertilization.

Defense attorney Cooper Overstreet argued in a motion that Jordan Ross, 21, of Topeka could not be convicted of aggravated indecent liberties with a child because, under the state's definition of life, the alleged victim would be 16, rather than 15. The age of consent in Kansas is 16.

"Because of recent statutory amendments establishing that life begins at fertilization, the alleged victim in this case should be considered by this court as nine months older than her date of birth," according to Overstreet's motion.

However, Douglas County District Judge James McCabria rejected Overstreet's motion.

Ross was charged a year ago with raping the girl at a Lawrence party in August 2017, when Ross was 19 and the girl was 15. Overstreet had planned to argue the sex was consensual. He was scheduled to go to trial Monday, but McCabria delayed the trial after Overstreet said he needed time to change his defense plan.

A hearing to set Ross' new trial date is scheduled for Jan. 3. He remains free on $20,000 bond.

