• Marie Booth, whose husband collapsed and later died as the couple entered a polling place in McComb, Miss., to vote in Tuesday's U.S. Senate runoff election, returned later in the day to cast her ballot, which poll workers called a testament to her sense of civic responsibility.

• Sister Bernadette and Sister Joseph Caroline said they believe their expression of gratitude and offers of prayer for a man who helped them load presents bought for hospice residents and employees in Columbia, Md., later prompted the man to abandon in a store parking lot the items he stole from them as he rendered assistance.

• Tom Apruzzi of Old Bridge, N.J., called it "bureaucratic baloney" after town officials, worried about increasing crowds and unsafe parking, said he'll have to pay $2,000 a night for security at his 70,000-light Christmas display or the town will shut it down.

• Gjermund Roesholt, a trapper in the Canadian Yukon, reported killing a grizzly bear that attacked him about 100 yards from the cabin where he found the bodies of his wife and infant daughter, who had been killed earlier by the bear, a coroner said.

• Nathaniel Burnette, 42, of Pearl River, La., faces child desertion and drug charges after Slidell officers, responding to a call about a 2-year-old without pants or shoes wandering in traffic, found Burnette passed out in a motel room, police said.

• Michael Ledbetter, 58, a school bus driver in Rhea County, Tenn., was fired after he was charged with driving while intoxicated after students on the bus called their parents to report he was driving erratically, deputies said.

• Jake Bilotta, 22, and 21-year-old Ian McClurg, both of Maitland, Fla., accused of luring a former housemate they suspected of stealing a PlayStation game console to their home and stabbing him several times, were arrested on homicide charges, investigators said.

• Tyrone Clark, the former sheriff of Sumter County, Ala., who was removed from office in 2016, pleaded guilty to promoting prison contraband, including giving an inmate a gun and the keys to escape jail, prosecutors said.

• Jorge Valencia-Lamadrid, 51, of Cary, N.C., is accused of using a shotgun to wound his 21-year-old son, who was violently arguing with his brother about racial injustice and whether NFL players should kneel as the national anthem is played, police said.

