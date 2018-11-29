Infant found safe at site of 2 deaths

An infant was found unharmed at a northeast Arkansas home where a man and a woman were discovered fatally shot in a suspected murder-suicide Tuesday morning, authorities said.

The Jonesboro Police Department on Wednesday identified the adults as 50-year-old Johnny Cook and 39-year-old Terry Hardcastle. Both lived at the home and were dating, Sgt. Lyle Waterworth said.

Investigators didn't divulge which person was suspected of shooting the other.

"We've got a pretty good idea," Sgt. Lyle Waterworth said. "But I couldn't say with 100 percent certainty."

Waterworth said he also couldn't confirm the adults' relation to the infant. The child was turned over to a family member.

Officers were first called about 9 a.m. to the home near Jessup Drive and North Church Street "in reference to a possible homicide," Waterworth said in a statement. "Preliminary evidence on scene" suggested a murder-suicide, Waterworth added, noting the bodies were sent to the state Crime Laboratory.

"We will investigate all leads and follow the evidence to bring closure to this case," he said.

Metro on 11/29/2018