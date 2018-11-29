Letter: Mayor to remove Bryant police chief

Bryant's police chief announced in a letter Thursday that the city's incoming mayor will end his eight-year term as the department's leader in December.

In a letter to the public, Bryant Police Chief Mark Kizer said incoming mayor Allen Scott told him during a Nov. 13 meeting that he would no longer be the police chief in 2019.

The chief said his last day on the job would be Dec. 28.

Kizer said he asked Scott why he was being removed from the position, but said Scott only told him he needed a change in leadership.

Kizer has been an officer with the Bryant department for 26 years and has served eight years as police chief.

CORRECTION: An earlier version of this story misstated Kizer's last day as police chief. He will leave the position on Dec. 28.