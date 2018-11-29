LR police identify suspect being sought in triple slaying

The Little Rock Police Department has named a suspect in the incident that left three people fatally shot in a wrecked vehicle and one youth wounded, shot multiple times, in central Little Rock, spokesmen said Wednesday.

Joshua Milik Williams, 21, is wanted on three counts of first-degree murder and a charge of first-degree battery in the Nov. 16 triple homicide, according to a news release from the Police Department. Police have not released information about how Williams was developed as a suspect.

Kennelle Anderson, 20; Latija Luckey, 19; and Carrington Williams, 19, were found shot in a wrecked black Jeep Renegade about 10:45 p.m. near 4405 W. 14th St.

Williams died at the scene. Luckey and Anderson died after being transported to a hospital.

In a yard near the wrecked vehicle, officers found a 17-year-old who had been shot multiple times in his legs.

The Police Department announced a $50,000 reward for any information leading to the arrest and conviction of the killer.

Court documents show that Williams was arrested once in January 2016 for living in Arkansas with out-of-state car tags and once for failing to appear at a hearing on that charge.

Williams' address on the news release is listed as 8904 Sage Meadows Drive in Little Rock, but he is not listed as the owner, according to Arkansas property records.

Williams is described as a black man who is between 5 feet 5 inches and 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs between 125 and 145 pounds.

Police say he is to be considered armed and dangerous.

