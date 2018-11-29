Police: Man shot at when he tried to get license plate number after robbery at Little Rock apartment complex

A man who told police he was a victim of a home invasion robbery on Wednesday afternoon in Little Rock said at least one of the assailants shot at him when he tried to get the license plate of their vehicle.

Officers said they responded after 12:30 p.m. to the apartment complex on Nandina Circle in reference to a robbery. Two victims told police three people entered the residence and later took their phones and forced them into a closet, the Little Rock Police Department report stated.

One of the victims told police he later ran outside in a bid to get the license plate information on the robbers' vehicle, but two shots were fired in his direction as the vehicle drove off. No injuries were reported.

No suspects were named in the report.