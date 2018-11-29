Man arrested in Pine Bluff stabbing

James Walton Goad II is shown in this photo released by the Pine Bluff Police Department.

UPDATE:

A man wanted in a stabbing that left a man hospitalized has been arrested.

Police in Pine Bluff said shortly before 12:30 p.m. that 30-year-old James Walton Goad II was in custody.

There was no immediate word on charges.

EARLIER:

Pine Bluff Police police on Thursday identified a suspect in stabbing that left a man hospitalized.

James Walton Goad II, 30, is wanted in connection with a stabbing that happened Wednesday in the 1500 block of North Huckenhall Street.

Officers arrived shortly before 3 p.m. and found a 45-year-old man suffering from a stab wound to his left abdomen, police spokesman officer Richard Wegner said in a news release.

“The victim was taken by ambulance to Jefferson Regional Medical Center before being transferred to an undisclosed hospital in Little Rock for surgery, were he remains today,” Wegner said on Thursday.

Police said Goad is a white male who is about 5 foot 7 inches tall and weighs about 160 pounds. He has brown hair, green eyes and will sometimes go by Walt, police said, noting he was last seen driving an older model gray Chevrolet pickup.