Mason does her part for Razorbacks

FAYETTEVILLE -- As a freshman, Jailyn Mason led the Arkansas women in scoring two years ago when the Razorbacks lost to Oral Roberts.

Two years later, the junior is one of two Arkansas players remaining from that game. She played a big part Wednesday night in making sure there weren't two home losses to the Golden Eagles during her career as she scored 12 points in a 74-61 victory .

Mason came into the game averaging 6 points a game, but with Oral Roberts focusing on Chelsea Dungee, Malica Monk and Alexis Tolefree, an opportunity was created for Mason, Golden Eagles Coach Misti Cussen said.

While Oral Roberts knew Dungee and Monk could score, its defense still couldn't consistently stop them.

Dungee led the Razorbacks with 21 points after a strong 15-point second half. Monk added 17 points of her own for Arkansas.

On defense, the Razorbacks (5-2) forced 19 turnovers, scoring 22 points off of them.

Oral Roberts' KeniJo Lippe came off the bench to lead all scorers with 23 points. Montserrat Brotons was a big factor inside for the Golden Eagles, scoring 16 points and grabbing 7 rebounds for the Golden Eagles.

Fayetteville's Maya Mayberry added 7 points for Oral Roberts (3-4).

The Razorbacks came into the game shooting 60.3 percent from the free-throw line, but they went 24 for 29 (82.8 percent) on Wednesday.

SOUTHLAND WOMEN

CENTRAL ARKANSAS 57, ALCORN STATE 46

After tying a season low by scoring six points in the second quarter Wednesday, the University of Central Arkansas (3-2) outscored Alcorn State 19-9 in the third quarter to pull away for a victory in Lorman, Miss.

Central Arkansas went on a 7-0 run to start the third quarter. A jumper by Elaine Fisher with 7:15 left in the quarter gave UCA a 26-16 lead before the run ended when Toddriana Isler hit a layup with 6:50 remaining. Kamry Orr hit two free throws with 3:48 left in the third quarter to put UCA ahead 33-21, and Alcorn State would get no closer.

Neither team shot well from the floor. UCA went 19 of 55 (34.5 percent) and missed all seven of its three-pointers, while Alcorn State went 19 of 51 (37.3 percent) and hit 1 of 6 three-pointers. UCA had as many made free throws (19) as Alcorn State had attempts, and the Sugar Bears outrebounded the Braves 47-40, including a 23-15 advantage on the offensive glass.

Orr led UCA with 21 points on 5-of-15 shooting from the floor, and 11 of 16 from the free-throw line. Jada Hargrove scored 14 points to lead Alcorn State.

