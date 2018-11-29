Michigan rolls past fast North Carolina

NO. 7 MICHIGAN 84, NO. 11 NORTH CAROLINA 67

ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- Charles Matthews had 21 points and seven rebounds, and Zavier Simpson spearheaded another impressive defensive effort by No. 7 Michigan, which rolled to an 84-67 victory over No. 11 North Carolina on Wednesday night.

Jordan Poole scored 15 of his 18 points in the second half for the Wolverines (7-0), who led 39-35 at halftime and then shut down the Tar Heels' fast-paced offense for a while. North Carolina (6-2) came in averaging 96.6 points per game, but Michigan was allowing half that at 48.3. The Tar Heels ended up between those two extremes, but a good deal closer to the lower number.

Michigan outscored North Carolina 34-16 in the first 12:13 of the second half. At times, just getting a shot to the rim felt like an accomplishment for the Tar Heels. An alley-oop dunk by Jon Teske put the Wolverines up 49-39, causing North Carolina to take a timeout. Matthews provided an even more emphatic highlight later on, slamming home an offensive rebound while drawing a foul.

Matthews completed that three-point play to make it 56-42, and then Teske and Matthews blocked shots at the other end. A three-pointer by Poole made it 63-43.

Michigan led 73-51 before North Carolina went on an 11-0 run. Matthews halted that with a three-pointer.

North Carolina was sharp offensively early, taking a 21-11 lead, but the Wolverines responded with a 19-4 run that included 10 points by Iggy Brazdeikis. Michigan closed the half on a bright note as well. Matthews sank a 3-pointer, then the 7-foot-1 Teske dove on the floor to secure a loose ball, helping set up a 3 by Poole in the final seconds.

In other Top 25/SEC games Wednesday, Kyle Guy scored 18 points and No. 4 Virginia slipped past No. 24 Maryland 76-71 in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. The Cavaliers (7-0) blew most of a 17-point lead before making 6 free throws in the final 37 seconds to hand Maryland (6-1) its first loss. ... Grant Williams had 21 points and 11 rebounds as No. 6 Tennessee bounced back from its first loss of the season with a 95-67 victory over Eastern Kentucky. Tennessee (5-1) was playing for the first time since falling 87-81 in overtime to No. 2 Kansas on Friday at the NIT Season Tip-Off in New York. Eastern Kentucky (3-4) and Tennessee were tied 11-11 seven minutes into the game before the Volunteers scored 13 consecutive points to pull ahead for good. ... Anfernee McLemore and Bryce Brown each scored 19 points to lead No. 8 Auburn to a 99-49 rout of Saint Peter's. The Tigers (6-1) scored the game's first 13 points and led by as many as 32 before halftime over the Peacocks (1-5), who have lost five consecutive. ... Tyler Herro had 16 points, Keldon Johnson added 15 and No. 10 Kentucky cruised past Monmouth 90-44 for its sixth consecutive victory. The Wildcats (6-1) never trailed, though the winless Eagles (0-8) used a 12-5 spurt to get within 22-18. ... Trent Forrest forced a turnover with 16 seconds left and drove the lane to hit a pull-up jumper with 5.2 seconds remaining as No. 15 Florida State stormed back to beat No. 19 Purdue 73-72. The basket was Forrest's only one of the second half, but the defensive play was part of a critical sequence as the Seminoles (6-1) held on after Purdue (5-2) led by eight points with 3:43 left. ... Tyus Battle scored 20 points and Elijah Hughes added 18 to help Syracuse upset No. 16 Ohio State 72-62 in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge for the Orange's second consecutive victory. Syracuse improved to 4-2 and the Buckeyes (6-1) lost for the first time this season. ... Breein Tyree scored 22 points as Mississippi placed five players in double figures to defeat San Diego 93-86. Terence Davis scored 20 points, with a game-high 9 assists, for the Rebels (4-2). Isaiah Wright scored 22 points with six assists to lead the Toreros (5-2).

Photo by AP/PAUL SANCYA

Michigan forward Ignas Brazdeikis (13) drives to the basket against North Carolina forward Luke Maye during the No. 7 Wolverines’ 84-67 victory over the No. 11 Tar Heels on Wednesday in Ann Arbor, Mich. Brazdeikis led the Wolverines with 24 points.

