Severe weather risk upgraded for large part of Arkansas; nighttime tornadoes possible, forecaster says

This National Weather Service graphic details risk levels for severe storms in different parts of the state on Friday.

Severe storms are possible Friday for a large part of Arkansas with most of the potential danger coming after dark, according to the National Weather Service in North Little Rock.

A cold front moving east from Colorado will mix with a recent warm front in the area to create a strong storm system late Friday afternoon through very early Saturday morning, National Weather Service meteorologist Thomas Jones said.

“There is enough favorable environment tomorrow that nighttime tornados could be a possibility,” Jones said.

The risk could be lowered if Arkansas gets widespread rain on Friday because it will stabilize the atmosphere. But if the rain holds off until later in the afternoon, the potential for large hail, damaging winds, and tornadoes will exist.

On Wednesday, much of the state had been set to go under a slight risk for severe storms on Friday. On Thursday, it was upgraded to an enhanced risk for a large part of Arkansas, including Little Rock.

“The areas of the state most at risk for severe weather are west central area, the southwest area and the extreme western area,” Jones said.

Jones said the best way to prepare for the potential for severe weather is to be aware of the situation.

“I would make sure your weather radio has a fresh pair of batteries and wherever you get your weather news, to make sure it's ready and available,” Jones said. “Just be on the lookout.”